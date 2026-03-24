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Dust-Free Delhi Drive: MCD's Walkathon Sparks Environmental Awareness

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi hosted a walkathon in south Delhi as part of the 'Dust Free Delhi' campaign, attracting over 500 participants. Led by Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, the event aimed to involve the community in environmental protection and dust mitigation. Participants enjoyed musical performances and awareness activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:31 IST
Dust-Free Delhi Drive: MCD's Walkathon Sparks Environmental Awareness
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organized a major walkathon on Tuesday as part of its 'Dust Free Delhi' campaign to raise awareness about dust pollution. Over 500 residents participated, highlighting immense community interest in tackling environmental issues.

The walkathon, led by MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, began at DDA Park, Vasant Vihar, and covered three kilometers, finishing at the MCD Nursery. Musical performances and interactive awareness activities further engaged participants.

Commissioner Khirwar highlighted the need for proactive measures against dust pollution, emphasizing the creation of zero-waste colonies. The event also focused on the health and safety of sanitation workers, distributing masks and emphasizing their welfare through improved safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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