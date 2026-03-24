Left Menu

Controversy Averts Relocation of Historic Jakkur Flying School

The Karnataka government has dismissed rumors about relocating the Jakkur Flying Training School to favor real estate interests. The Deputy CM clarified there's no proposal or current discussion to shift the historic institution, which faces ongoing attention due to its prime land value and previous plans for alternative development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:01 IST
Controversy Averts Relocation of Historic Jakkur Flying School
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reassured on Tuesday that there are no intentions by the state government to move the Jakkur Flying Training School out of Bengaluru. Amidst allegations from the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, claiming that the government was favoring real estate interests, Shivakumar made clear these claims were baseless.

During an official session, Ashoka questioned the fate of the historic aviation school and its adjoining 217 acres of valuable land. Shivakumar detailed that no proposals or discussions are underway concerning the relocation of the school. He highlighted that a strong opposition from Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had put an end to such talks.

This declaration comes after allegations that meetings were held to discuss moving the school, with real estate developers eyeing its land for profitable developments. Amidst past attempts to lead alternate projects on the site, the Deputy CM emphasized the importance of preserving the treasured aviation site and dismissing motivations benefiting real estate endeavors.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026