Controversy Averts Relocation of Historic Jakkur Flying School

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reassured on Tuesday that there are no intentions by the state government to move the Jakkur Flying Training School out of Bengaluru. Amidst allegations from the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, claiming that the government was favoring real estate interests, Shivakumar made clear these claims were baseless.

During an official session, Ashoka questioned the fate of the historic aviation school and its adjoining 217 acres of valuable land. Shivakumar detailed that no proposals or discussions are underway concerning the relocation of the school. He highlighted that a strong opposition from Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had put an end to such talks.

This declaration comes after allegations that meetings were held to discuss moving the school, with real estate developers eyeing its land for profitable developments. Amidst past attempts to lead alternate projects on the site, the Deputy CM emphasized the importance of preserving the treasured aviation site and dismissing motivations benefiting real estate endeavors.