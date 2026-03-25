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Massive Power Outage in Belgorod: Half a Million Affected by Ukrainian Strikes

Ukrainian strikes on Belgorod's energy infrastructure left nearly 500,000 people without electricity. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported power outages affected multiple districts, including Belgorod city. With night temperatures expected near zero degrees Celsius, repairs are underway but could take days. Belgorod's proximity to Ukraine makes it a frequent target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:03 IST
Massive Power Outage in Belgorod: Half a Million Affected by Ukrainian Strikes
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  • Russia

In the wake of Ukrainian military strikes on Belgorod's energy infrastructure, close to half a million individuals have been plunged into darkness. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced that approximately 450,000 residents are facing power disruptions, impacting numerous districts, including the capital city of Belgorod. Besides electricity shortages, citizens are grappling with interrupted heating and water supplies.

Repair teams have been deployed; however, Gladkov cautioned that it may take several days to restore full power, which is concerning as nighttime temperatures are predicted to hover at freezing levels over the coming days.

Belgorod, situated merely 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has become a frequent target for drone and missile strikes since hostilities began four years ago. The recent attack underscores the volatility of the region and the persistent threat faced by its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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