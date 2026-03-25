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Building Biodiversity Ambassadors: NBA's Internship Programme

The National Biodiversity Authority has inaugurated an internship program aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students to foster practical skills in biodiversity conservation and natural resources management. The year-long Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship helps young individuals engage with state and union biodiversity boards, enhancing job prospects and environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:20 IST
Building Biodiversity Ambassadors: NBA's Internship Programme
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  • India

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has introduced a short-term internship program targeting undergraduate and postgraduate students. Designed to provide practical, project-based learning, it seeks to improve capacity and environmental awareness.

NBA's Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship programme (BSIP) spans one year, with the option to extend, offering hands-on engagement across state biodiversity boards and union biodiversity councils. In its sixth year, the program currently includes 24 interns.

Interns participate in various activities, including meetings and field studies, as part of biodiversity conservation efforts. Their engagement helps support the operations of state and union biodiversity bodies, aiming to integrate environmental education with career-building opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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