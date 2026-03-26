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Forest Guard's Valor: Anita Chaudhary Wins Machhli National Award

Anita Chaudhary, a forest guard at Shergarh wildlife sanctuary in Rajasthan, has won the 'Machhli National Award' from the World Wildlife Fund for Nature. Her outstanding work in wildlife rescue and conservation, including over 500 animal rescues, was celebrated with a ceremony in Jaipur and a Rs 50,000 prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:44 IST
Forest Guard's Valor: Anita Chaudhary Wins Machhli National Award
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Anita Chaudhary, a forest guard from Shergarh wildlife sanctuary in Rajasthan, has been awarded the prestigious 'Machhli National Award' by the World Wildlife Fund for Nature. This accolade recognizes her exceptional contributions to wildlife rescue and conservation efforts, particularly in saving endangered species.

Chaudhary, who has been with the forest department since 2016, received the award, which includes a Rs 50,000 cash prize, during a state-level function in Jaipur on Monday. Known for her bravery, she has successfully rescued more than 500 wild animals, with over 50 of these rescues involving crocodiles.

Her role goes beyond rescues; she actively works to combat illegal activities within the sanctuary, such as poaching and unauthorized resource collection. Her efforts have garnered recognition at multiple levels, setting a commendable standard for wildlife conservation personnel.

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