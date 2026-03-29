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Inspiring Innovations: Chhattisgarh’s Water Conservation Shines in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, celebrated PM Modi’s acknowledgment of Korea district’s water conservation efforts on 'Mann Ki Baat'. The 'Aawa Pani Jhonki' model, involving rainwater harvesting structures, is a national success story, boosting groundwater. The program also highlighted initiatives in fisheries, sports, and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:12 IST
Inspiring Innovations: Chhattisgarh’s Water Conservation Shines in 'Mann Ki Baat'
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Chhattisgarh is basking in the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the water conservation efforts of farmers in Korea district during his 132nd 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the recognition, noting the success of the 'Aawa Pani Jhonki' model, which has become a benchmark in grassroots water innovation.

Over 1,200 farmers have built more than 2,000 rainwater harvesting structures, significantly boosting groundwater levels in Korea district. This grassroots initiative reflects a larger movement towards water conservation sparked by PM Modi's leadership, according to Sai.

Meanwhile, Sai assured citizens of steady petroleum supply amidst global tensions and indicated ongoing state government efforts to boost the rural economy through fisheries and health improvements. The mass interest in 'Mann Ki Baat' underlines the program's success in showcasing regional innovations across India.

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