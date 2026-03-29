Hydrating India: A Decade of Water Conservation Initiatives

India has embarked on an extensive journey of water conservation over the past 11 years, resulting in the creation of 50 lakh artificial water harvesting structures, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The efforts are part of the 'Jal Sanchay Abhiyan', a governmental initiative aiming to mitigate water scarcity across the nation.

During his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', Modi highlighted the necessity of recommitting to water conservation, especially as summer approaches. The 'Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan' has led to the formation of 70,000 lakes throughout India, further enhancing water storage and management.

Communities across the country have actively participated, rejuvenating old ponds and constructing soak pits. Notably, farmers in Chhattisgarh's Korea district created recharge ponds and pits, significantly boosting groundwater levels. Similarly, in Telangana's Mudhigunta village, collective efforts to build soak pits have improved water quality and reduced waterborne diseases, showcasing the power of grassroots involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)