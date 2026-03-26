Spark Alert: Kite String Causes Brief Panic at Jafrabad Metro
Commuters experienced a brief scare at Jafrabad Metro station after a blast-like noise, later attributed to a kite string causing sparks on overhead power lines. Safety precautions were quickly enacted, and services resumed shortly. Authorities urged the public to avoid flying kites near Metro infrastructure to prevent accidents.
- Country:
- India
Panic ensued among commuters at Jafrabad Metro station in north-east Delhi on Thursday evening following a blast-like sound heard on a Metro line heading towards Burari, officials reported.
Responding to the alert at 6:05 pm, CISF teams and local police initiated evacuation measures. Officers confirmed later that no injuries or casualties occurred during the incident.
Investigations showed that a kite string ('manja') had become entangled between two overhead Metro power cables, sparking a minor fire and causing the alarming sound. Authorities advised against kite flying near Metro infrastructures due to safety risks. Services were briefly disrupted but resumed after thorough safety evaluations.