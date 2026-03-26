Spark Alert: Kite String Causes Brief Panic at Jafrabad Metro

Panic ensued among commuters at Jafrabad Metro station in north-east Delhi on Thursday evening following a blast-like sound heard on a Metro line heading towards Burari, officials reported.

Responding to the alert at 6:05 pm, CISF teams and local police initiated evacuation measures. Officers confirmed later that no injuries or casualties occurred during the incident.

Investigations showed that a kite string ('manja') had become entangled between two overhead Metro power cables, sparking a minor fire and causing the alarming sound. Authorities advised against kite flying near Metro infrastructures due to safety risks. Services were briefly disrupted but resumed after thorough safety evaluations.