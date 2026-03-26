Transforming Waste Foundry Sand into Road Construction Gold

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) and CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) have announced a collaborative effort aimed at turning waste foundry sand into a beneficial material for road construction. This resourceful approach could significantly mitigate the environmental issues posed by the large quantities of waste generated by the metal casting industry.

Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, emphasized the initiative's alignment with sustainable development and the circular economy during her statement. She highlighted the transformative potential of industrial by-products like foundry sand in supporting substantial infrastructure growth across India.

Sushil Sharma, President of IIF, pointed out the significance of the Coimbatore foundry cluster, India's largest, which produces vast amounts of foundry sand waste. Through this project, waste will be scientifically repurposed into infrastructure resources, paving the way for greener and more sustainable road construction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)