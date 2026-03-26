Left Menu

Transforming Waste Foundry Sand into Road Construction Gold

The IIF and CSIR-CRRI have partnered to convert waste foundry sand, a metal casting by-product, into a valuable resource for road construction. This initiative not only addresses environmental concerns but also supports sustainable infrastructure development and the circular economy by reducing reliance on natural aggregates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:38 IST
Transforming Waste Foundry Sand into Road Construction Gold
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) and CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) have announced a collaborative effort aimed at turning waste foundry sand into a beneficial material for road construction. This resourceful approach could significantly mitigate the environmental issues posed by the large quantities of waste generated by the metal casting industry.

Dr. N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, emphasized the initiative's alignment with sustainable development and the circular economy during her statement. She highlighted the transformative potential of industrial by-products like foundry sand in supporting substantial infrastructure growth across India.

Sushil Sharma, President of IIF, pointed out the significance of the Coimbatore foundry cluster, India's largest, which produces vast amounts of foundry sand waste. Through this project, waste will be scientifically repurposed into infrastructure resources, paving the way for greener and more sustainable road construction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Demands Revitalization of WTO's Dispute Settlement System

India Demands Revitalization of WTO's Dispute Settlement System

 India
2
Sterling's Challenging Path Amid Global Turbulence

Sterling's Challenging Path Amid Global Turbulence

 Global
3
Espionage Racket: UAPA Invoked Against 21 for Pakistan Links

Espionage Racket: UAPA Invoked Against 21 for Pakistan Links

 India
4
Trump Advocates Oil Passage Through Hormuz

Trump Advocates Oil Passage Through Hormuz

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026