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Clash Over Health Policies: Himachal Assembly's Fiery Debate

A heated exchange unfolded in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha between Congress and BJP, centering on a cut motion related to health. Jairam Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, questioned the management of the Himcare scheme, health services, and infrastructure issues by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:56 IST
Clash Over Health Policies: Himachal Assembly's Fiery Debate
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The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha witnessed a heated debate on Saturday, as Congress and BJP clashed over health department policies. The discussion, sparked by a cut motion, quickly turned fiery as Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, scrutinized the handling of the Himcare scheme and healthcare services by the state government.

Thakur contested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's assertions regarding the Himcare scheme, highlighting controversial issues such as alleged 'hysterectomies performed on men', which he clarified were cancer treatment medications. He criticized the decision to order a vigilance inquiry into irregularities as unfairly tarnishing medical professionals' reputations.

He further expressed concern over health infrastructure, particularly with the launch of robotic surgeries without proper facilities and the termination of outsourced COVID-19 workers. Thakur also accused the government of not appreciating central funds for health schemes, despite assertions by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to offer financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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