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India's Ambitious Climate Agenda: A Call for Higher Targets

India's climate targets have shown ambition since the Paris Agreement, but further elevation may be necessary to address both global and domestic environmental needs, according to former bureaucrat C K Mishra. The Union Cabinet approved new targets for 2031-2035, amid calls for higher ambition and alignment with economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:02 IST
India's Ambitious Climate Agenda: A Call for Higher Targets
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India's commitments to climate action, solidified during the Paris Agreement era, demonstrate a pioneering spirit—but the need for greater ambition is still evident, according to ex-official C K Mishra. As the Union Cabinet greenlights enhanced targets for 2031-2035, a new phase of India's environmental strategy emerges.

While acknowledging India's achievements in meeting and sometimes exceeding past commitments, Mishra emphasizes setting targets that prioritize national needs. His call for a bolder approach taps into ongoing discussions about balancing global climate obligations with localized environmental imperatives.

In parallel, voices within the environmental community, such as Madhav Pai from the World Resources Institute, echo the need for holistic approaches that blend mitigation and adaptation, ensuring India's new targets converge smoothly with economic development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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