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India Sets Ambitious Climate Goals with 2035 NDC

India has approved its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for 2031-2035, committing to a significant reduction in carbon emissions intensity and substantial growth in non-fossil fuel energy capacity. This commitment includes a goal of achieving net-zero by 2070, alongside creating a large carbon sink and promoting climate-friendly development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:13 IST
India Sets Ambitious Climate Goals with 2035 NDC
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In a decisive move, India has set forth its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period from 2031 to 2035. The cabinet's approval signifies India's commitment to combating climate change, a crucial issue on the global stage, as communicated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Key targets include slashing emissions intensity of GDP by 47% and securing 60% of electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2035. Furthermore, India plans to develop a carbon sink absorbing 3.5 to 4 billion tonnes through enhanced forest cover, aiming for a greener future. These steps underscore India's proactive stance in adhering to its net-zero emissions pledge by 2070.

Implemented through the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and coordinated with state initiatives, India's strategy focuses on sustainable development. This encompasses building climate-resilient infrastructure, fostering sustainable living practices, and encouraging climate technology innovation while seeking international support and funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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