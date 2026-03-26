Malawi's Rainfall Havoc: Rising Death Toll and Economic Impact

Malawi's government announced on Thursday an increase in the death toll caused by recent heavy rains and flooding, which has now reached 34. The Department of Disaster Management Affairs has collected data from 23 out of the country's 36 councils to arrive at this figure.

Earlier reports on March 19 listed 13 deaths based on information from 16 councils. The country's disaster management authorities noted that the toll could increase as continuing assessments are carried out in previously unreachable areas.

The rains affected approximately 310,000 residents, displacing 6,155 households who found refuge in 84 shelters across the impacted regions. This severe weather also devastated agriculture, destroying livestock and crops, including the vital tobacco production.