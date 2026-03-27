Sahith Theegala Shines at Houston Open's Opening Round

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala showcased his expertise at the Texas Children's Houston Open, securing a tie for 11th place with a promising 3-under 67 in the opening round. Theegala is in pursuit of a spot in the Masters, trailing leader Paul Warring by four strokes.

Meanwhile, Indian-born Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished his day tied-59th with a score of 1-under 69. Yellamaraju navigated a challenging course, achieving an eagle among his birdies despite facing difficulties such as a double bogey.

Paul Warring, an accomplished 41-year-old English golfer, maintained a commanding lead with a flawless 7-under 63. He leads by one stroke over Gary Woodland, a seasoned player seeking his first tour win since 2019. Woodland delivered a solid 6-under 64, standing second after round one.