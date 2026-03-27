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Sahith Theegala Shines at Houston Open's Opening Round

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala impressed at the Texas Children's Houston Open, finishing tied for 11th after the opening round with a score of 3-under 67. Englishman Paul Warring leads, while Theegala and other competitors aim to secure key spots, including entries into major tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:05 IST
Sahith Theegala Shines at Houston Open's Opening Round
golfer
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala showcased his expertise at the Texas Children's Houston Open, securing a tie for 11th place with a promising 3-under 67 in the opening round. Theegala is in pursuit of a spot in the Masters, trailing leader Paul Warring by four strokes.

Meanwhile, Indian-born Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju finished his day tied-59th with a score of 1-under 69. Yellamaraju navigated a challenging course, achieving an eagle among his birdies despite facing difficulties such as a double bogey.

Paul Warring, an accomplished 41-year-old English golfer, maintained a commanding lead with a flawless 7-under 63. He leads by one stroke over Gary Woodland, a seasoned player seeking his first tour win since 2019. Woodland delivered a solid 6-under 64, standing second after round one.

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