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Kremlin Criticizes U.S. Conditions on Economic Cooperation

The Kremlin criticizes the United States for making economic cooperation with Russia contingent upon resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasizes missed profit opportunities for both Russian and U.S. companies, while affirming that the issue of economic collaboration remains under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:02 IST
Kremlin Criticizes U.S. Conditions on Economic Cooperation
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  • Russia

The Kremlin has voiced strong criticism against the United States, arguing that it is erroneous to tie economic cooperation with Russia to the resolution of the ongoing war in Ukraine. This statement was made on Friday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov highlighted that businesses from both countries are currently missing out on potential profits due to this condition. He indicated that Russian and U.S. companies could already be benefiting from economic partnerships if not for the geopolitical stipulations set by the U.S.

Despite these challenges, Peskov assured that the topic of economic cooperation remains an active agenda item, suggesting that there may still be room for negotiation and compromise in the future.

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