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Putin Denies Requesting War Funds from Business Leaders

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that President Vladimir Putin did not ask Russian businessmen to donate funds for the Ukraine war during a private meeting. Contrary to a report by The Bell media outlet, an attendee suggested financial contributions to the state, which Putin reportedly welcomed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:04 IST
Putin Denies Requesting War Funds from Business Leaders
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified on Friday that President Vladimir Putin did not solicit donations from Russian businessmen for the Ukraine conflict during a closed-door meeting on March 26.

This statement was made in response to a report by The Bell, which relied on unnamed sources to claim otherwise.

Peskov noted that one businessman present at the meeting suggested making a financial contribution to the state, an initiative that was positively received by Putin.

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