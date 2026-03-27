Putin Denies Requesting War Funds from Business Leaders
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that President Vladimir Putin did not ask Russian businessmen to donate funds for the Ukraine war during a private meeting. Contrary to a report by The Bell media outlet, an attendee suggested financial contributions to the state, which Putin reportedly welcomed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:04 IST
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- Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified on Friday that President Vladimir Putin did not solicit donations from Russian businessmen for the Ukraine conflict during a closed-door meeting on March 26.
This statement was made in response to a report by The Bell, which relied on unnamed sources to claim otherwise.
Peskov noted that one businessman present at the meeting suggested making a financial contribution to the state, an initiative that was positively received by Putin.
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