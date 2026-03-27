Water Woes: Delhi Faces Disrupted Supply Amid Chandrawal WTP Issues

Residents of North and Central Delhi brace for reduced water supply following complications at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, per a Delhi Jal Board announcement on Tuesday.

Significant neighborhoods such as Chanakyapuri and Kashmere Gate will face adjustments in their water supply schedule, providing water only once a day, either in the morning or evening. This decision affects areas like Hindurao hospital and Nehru Park, which previously received a twice-daily supply.

This disruption stems from damage to a water pipeline at the Chandrawal plant, prompting apologies from the Delhi Jal Board. Efforts to restore the normal 18 million gallons per day supply are actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)