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Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations

In February, the Kolkata Metropolitan Area recorded a 63% increase in residential property registrations, driven by a rebound from January's low. Despite a slight year-on-year dip, mid-sized homes dominated the market. North and South Kolkata accounted for 75% of registrations, with Rajarhat leading micro-market registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:57 IST
Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metropolitan Area witnessed a significant spike in residential property registrations in February, recording a 63% increase from the previous month. This surge follows a seasonal low in January, according to Knight Frank India's latest data.

Despite a marginal 1% decrease compared to February 2025, the market demonstrated robust demand for mid-sized homes, particularly those ranging from 501 to 1,000 sq ft, which made up 58% of total registrations. This was an increase from 44% a year ago, indicating a shift towards practical and value-driven housing choices in Kolkata's residential sector.

The north zone of Kolkata led activity, capturing 41% of registrations, closely followed by the south zone at 33%. Micro-markets like Rajarhat, Dum Dum, and Barasat were areas with significant activity, collectively accounting for over half of the total registrations. Sushil Mohta, president of CREDAI-West Bengal, expressed confidence in the sustained demand for mid-sized homes, despite the noted trend towards larger, premium properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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