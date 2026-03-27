Kolkata Sees Surge in February Property Registrations

The Kolkata Metropolitan Area witnessed a significant spike in residential property registrations in February, recording a 63% increase from the previous month. This surge follows a seasonal low in January, according to Knight Frank India's latest data.

Despite a marginal 1% decrease compared to February 2025, the market demonstrated robust demand for mid-sized homes, particularly those ranging from 501 to 1,000 sq ft, which made up 58% of total registrations. This was an increase from 44% a year ago, indicating a shift towards practical and value-driven housing choices in Kolkata's residential sector.

The north zone of Kolkata led activity, capturing 41% of registrations, closely followed by the south zone at 33%. Micro-markets like Rajarhat, Dum Dum, and Barasat were areas with significant activity, collectively accounting for over half of the total registrations. Sushil Mohta, president of CREDAI-West Bengal, expressed confidence in the sustained demand for mid-sized homes, despite the noted trend towards larger, premium properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)