Cyclone Narelle Disrupts Australian LNG Production

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Narelle has further impacted production at two of Australia's premier liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants. Despite weakening over the northwest, the storm interrupted work at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities, crucial contributors to the nation's LNG output.

Chevron and Woodside, the operators affected, are focusing on restoring full production capacities. Woodside's Karratha plant experienced setbacks due to the cyclone, whereas operations at Macedon and Pluto remained steady. Essential ports saw closures due to damage, with recovery efforts keenly awaited by the industry.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed the government's readiness to support recovery as the cyclone continued south-southeast. The global LNG supply has been further strained, adding to challenges from disruptions in the Middle East, heightening the urgency for operational resumption at Australian facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)