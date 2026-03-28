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Underwater Graduation: A Deep Dive into Conservation Training

In a groundbreaking event, Andaman and Nicobar Islands' environment department organized an underwater certificate distribution for staff completing a scuba diving course focused on reef monitoring. This initiative, enhancing skills in marine conservation, underscores the importance of hands-on training to tackle environmental challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:27 IST
Underwater Graduation: A Deep Dive into Conservation Training
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering initiative, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Department of Environment and Forests held an underwater certificate distribution ceremony for frontline staff who completed a week-long scuba diving course focusing on reef monitoring. The symbolic event, conducted on Friday, featured the participation of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Kumar Sinha, who, along with the participants, took a scuba dive to distribute the course completion certificates.

This unique initiative, the first of its kind in the region, sheds light on the administration's commitment to experiential learning for marine conservation. Conducted under the Biosphere Management Programme of the National Coastal Mission, Government of India, this program aims to strengthen the capacity of frontline forest staff in underwater surveillance, coral reef monitoring, and marine biodiversity conservation.

Post the underwater ceremony, a valedictory function was organized at the Marine National Park's Interpretation Centre at Wandoor, with Sanjay Kumar Sinha serving as the chief guest. Sinha highlighted the need for scientific reef monitoring and skill development among field staff to preserve the fragile ecosystems of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The practical sessions on scuba diving and marine biodiversity assessment, completed by fourteen frontline staff, are pivotal in shaping a skilled workforce for sustainable marine resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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