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Harmonious Road Patch Silenced at Night

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has restricted the nighttime operation of a 'musical road patch' on the Coastal Road due to noise complaints. Initially inaugurated to play 'Jai Ho' from 'Slumdog Millionaire,' the feature will now operate only between 6 am and 10 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:48 IST
Harmonious Road Patch Silenced at Night
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has responded to residents' noise complaints by cutting off nighttime play on a newly introduced 'musical road patch' on the Coastal Road.

Initially activated in February to play a melody when driven over, the feature will now only operate between 6 am and 10 pm to allow residents some respite.

The road patch, which resonates with 'Jai Ho' from 'Slumdog Millionaire' at speeds of 70 to 80 kmph, had become a disruptive nocturnal presence, prompting the policy change soon after its inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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