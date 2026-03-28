Harmonious Road Patch Silenced at Night

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has responded to residents' noise complaints by cutting off nighttime play on a newly introduced 'musical road patch' on the Coastal Road.

Initially activated in February to play a melody when driven over, the feature will now only operate between 6 am and 10 pm to allow residents some respite.

The road patch, which resonates with 'Jai Ho' from 'Slumdog Millionaire' at speeds of 70 to 80 kmph, had become a disruptive nocturnal presence, prompting the policy change soon after its inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)