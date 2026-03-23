Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) launched a scathing attack on Monday against the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, following an alleged "manhandling" incident involving minister Shamburaj Desai during Satara Zilla Parishad president elections.

Thackeray derided the Shinde group as "cowards" and predicted that they would succumb to pressure from central probe agencies. This came after Priya Shinde of BJP secured the ZP president post, despite a majority alliance of Shiv Sena and NCP.

In the same breath, Thackeray addressed the economic concerns and urged the prime leadership to comment on issues impacting the nation. He also demanded accountability for those seen with Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of repeated rape.

(With inputs from agencies.)