MOSCOW - The Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran is facing escalating threats, as highlighted by Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, after the latest attack near the facility. This situation raises substantial nuclear safety concerns.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran informed them of another strike, the third in ten days. Fortunately, there has been no damage to Bushehr's operating reactor nor any radiation release to date. In light of the events, Russia's Foreign Ministry has urgently called for a firm international condemnation of these assaults.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, expressed hope that timely information from Iran would help urge the aggressors to cease attacks. Meanwhile, Rosatom confirmed that 163 of its staff were evacuated from Bushehr, with plans for more evacuations underway.