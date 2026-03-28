Bengaluru West City Corporation Unveils Forward-Thinking 2026-27 Budget

The Bengaluru West City Corporation has presented its inaugural budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, detailing a comprehensive spending plan aimed at fostering urban development and enhancing public services within its jurisdiction. This marks the first budget presentation since the division of Bengaluru into five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority in 2025.

Key allocations in the Rs 4,732.73 crore budget include substantial funding for infrastructure and healthcare enhancements, such as the development of major roads, junction beautification, and hospital upgrades under the 'Brand Bangalore Scheme.' Additionally, the budget outlines plans for urban greening through the establishment of 100 Miyawaki forests and skywalks to address pedestrian needs.

The Corporation aims to bolster revenue through the new Premium FAR Policy, contributing to its financial health. Furthermore, the budget highlights efforts to establish smart schools and digital libraries, alongside initiatives to improve services for marginalized communities, showcasing a commitment to holistic urban improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)