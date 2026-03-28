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Endangered Hangul Deer Population Thrives in Kashmir: A Conservation Success Story

The endangered Kashmiri stag, known as Hangul, has witnessed a significant population increase, from 183 in 2015 to 323 in 2025, due to conservation efforts in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has implemented strategies to mitigate human-wild boar conflicts near Dachigam National Park, protecting both wildlife and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:21 IST
Endangered Hangul Deer Population Thrives in Kashmir: A Conservation Success Story
  • Country:
  • India

The endangered Kashmiri stag, known as Hangul, is making a remarkable recovery in its population numbers, according to the Jammu and Kashmir government's recent announcement.

The Hangul population has rebounded from 183 in 2015 to 323 in 2025, as stated by Javed Ahmad Rana, Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, during a legislative session.

Efforts to mitigate human-wild boar conflicts around Dachigam National Park have been successful, with no injuries reported. Measures include constructing barriers, regular anti-plastic drives, and real-time monitoring.

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