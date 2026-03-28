E-Vidhan Push: J-K Assembly Goes Paperless
The Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, is spearheading the NeVA project to digitize the assembly and make it paperless. A recent meeting emphasized coordination and timely completion while announcing training sessions and stricter rules for legislative procedures and questioning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A High Level Apex Committee meeting was held under the leadership of Abdul Rahim Rather, Speaker of the J-K Legislative Assembly, focusing on the swift completion of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.
Participants, including notable MLAs and official representatives, discussed the importance of modernizing legislative processes through digital transformation and achieving a paperless assembly environment in Jammu and Kashmir.
The speaker also addressed the necessity for concise questioning during assembly sessions, announcing upcoming training and workshops to streamline legislative operations effectively.
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- NeVA
- Legislative
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- Digital
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- Coordination
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