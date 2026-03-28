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Bihar's Crisis Management Amid West Asia Conflict

The Bihar government has formed a Crisis Management Group led by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit to address potential repercussions from the West Asia conflict. Key tasks include ensuring essential goods supply, protecting migrant workers, and strategic planning for emergencies. The group's first meeting is on March 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:47 IST
Bihar's Crisis Management Amid West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar, in response to the turmoil in West Asia, established a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to secure essential goods and protect its migrant workers. Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit leads this initiative, ensuring uninterrupted services and preparing for possible consequences of the conflict.

The Disaster Management Department confirmed that senior government officials, including the Development Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, and DGP, are involved. The Food and Consumer Protection Department has been appointed as the key player in the group's efforts.

Scheduled for March 30, the CMG's inaugural meeting aims to enhance state-wide coordination, followed by a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners and district magistrates to bolster collaborative efforts.

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