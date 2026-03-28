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Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Life in Delhi's Shakurpur

In Shakurpur, northwest Delhi, a 27-year-old man named Md Hussain was fatally run over by an excavator. The incident, on a Saturday morning, left his family devastated. The driver, Ashish, was apprehended by locals. Allegations of negligence emerged, and police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:50 IST
Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Life in Delhi's Shakurpur
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A fatal accident occurred in Shakurpur, northwest Delhi, when a man was run over by an excavator on Saturday morning, the police reported. The victim, Md Hussain, 27, was the sole breadwinner for his family and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the excavator, Ashish, 23, from Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by locals at the scene and handed over to authorities. Initial investigations suggest that Ashish was operating the excavator for park levelling work when the tragic incident transpired.

Family members of the deceased expressed their grief, alleging negligence. Hussain's family urged government support for the education and expenses of his children. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting further investigations.

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