Tragic Excavator Accident Claims Life in Delhi's Shakurpur

A fatal accident occurred in Shakurpur, northwest Delhi, when a man was run over by an excavator on Saturday morning, the police reported. The victim, Md Hussain, 27, was the sole breadwinner for his family and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the excavator, Ashish, 23, from Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by locals at the scene and handed over to authorities. Initial investigations suggest that Ashish was operating the excavator for park levelling work when the tragic incident transpired.

Family members of the deceased expressed their grief, alleging negligence. Hussain's family urged government support for the education and expenses of his children. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting further investigations.