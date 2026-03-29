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Wildlife Way: A Groundbreaking Overpass on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A newly opened overpass on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway promotes the coexistence of wildlife and traffic. Spanning 11.5 km and including a 3.5 km animal overpass system, it links habitats and minimizes human-wildlife conflict. Constructed by Larsen and Toubro, the project aims to complete by September 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:55 IST
Wildlife Way: A Groundbreaking Overpass on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
  • Country:
  • India

The newly inaugurated overpass along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Ranthambore National Park marks a significant step toward minimizing human-wildlife conflicts. The structure, designed for one-sided traffic, features a 3.5 km dedicated animal overpass system, enabling safe wildlife crossings.

Notably, the overpass spans an 11.5 km stretch and cleverly integrates underpasses dedicated to wildlife movement. Constructed by Larsen and Toubro at a cost of Rs 900 crore, it connects vital ecosystems, including Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, and parts of Kuno National Park.

To mimic natural habitats, the structures are covered with soil and native vegetation, mitigating accident risks and disturbance. Additional safety measures include high walls, sound barriers, and 1,500 LED lights, ensuring both wildlife and motorist safety. Completion is projected by September 2026.

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