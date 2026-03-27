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Tragic End of Irish Tourist at Ranthambore

Irish tourist Mariam Francis died suddenly during a visit to Ranthambore National Park. The 40-year-old, who was on a trip with friends, fell ill at her hotel and was declared dead after being taken to a hospital. The Irish embassy is involved in the post-mortem process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:43 IST
Tragic End of Irish Tourist at Ranthambore
  • Country:
  • India

A visit to Ranthambore National Park turned tragic for a 40-year-old Irish tourist. Mariam Francis died suddenly at her hotel after participating in safaris with friends.

Late at night, Francis fell ill. Her concerned friends swiftly notified hotel staff, who arranged for her transfer to a medical facility.

Despite prompt medical attention, doctors declared her dead upon examination. The Irish embassy is now coordinating with authorities for post-mortem formalities.

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