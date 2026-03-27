Tragic End of Irish Tourist at Ranthambore

A visit to Ranthambore National Park turned tragic for a 40-year-old Irish tourist. Mariam Francis died suddenly at her hotel after participating in safaris with friends.

Late at night, Francis fell ill. Her concerned friends swiftly notified hotel staff, who arranged for her transfer to a medical facility.

Despite prompt medical attention, doctors declared her dead upon examination. The Irish embassy is now coordinating with authorities for post-mortem formalities.