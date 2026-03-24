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Urgent Action Demanded to Save Navi Mumbai's Flamingo Habitats

Climate activists have raised concerns over the toxic state of Navi Mumbai wetlands, particularly threatening flamingo habitats at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. Tests reveal water pollution, prompting urgent intervention from Maharashtra authorities. The decline stems from ecological mismanagement, prompting activists to seek government action to restore these vital ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:55 IST
Urgent Action Demanded to Save Navi Mumbai's Flamingo Habitats
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing plea for environmental action, climate activists have sounded alarms over the deteriorating state of flamingo habitats in Navi Mumbai. Specifically, concerns have been directed towards the toxic conditions of the DPS, NRI, and T S Chanakya lakes, which serve as crucial wetlands for the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

On the occasion of World Water Day, activists highlighted these wetlands' toxicity, as confirmed by alarming water tests. In response, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change urged Maharashtra's authorities to investigate and address these concerns immediately, per the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules of 2017.

The dire situation has been compounded by a noticeable absence of flamingos this season and a significant ecological decline attributed to restricted tidal flows, likely exacerbated by regulatory oversight. Activists are calling for immediate government intervention to prevent further degradation of these vital ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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