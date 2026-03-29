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NGT Challenges Uttarakhand on Mussoorie's Ecological Protection

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over Uttarakhand's failure to act on environmental preservation directives for Mussoorie. The tribunal's previous order had outlined 19 preventive measures following concerns about unplanned constructions after the Joshimath disaster. A report submitted was deemed insufficient, prompting further inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:55 IST
NGT Challenges Uttarakhand on Mussoorie's Ecological Protection
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised alarms over the inaction of Uttarakhand's authorities regarding environmental protection for the ecologically sensitive area of Mussoorie. Last May, the NGT advised a series of steps in response to concerns sparked by unregulated developments, particularly after the 2023 Joshimath disaster.

The tribunal's directives included implementing 19 preventive measures, such as geotechnical examinations, sustainable development guidelines, and waste management systems. These were meant to ensure that the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayan region remains within its carrying capacity.

On March 24, the NGT noted a submitted report from Uttarakhand's additional secretary, which failed to reflect any significant progress. Consequently, the tribunal has summoned the state's chief secretary for a hearing in July to further address these environmental concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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