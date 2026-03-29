Pope Leo XIV Champions Peace Amidst Conflict

Pope Leo XIV delivered a powerful message rejecting war during a Palm Sunday Mass attended by tens of thousands at St. Peter's Square. Amidst the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran and Russia's campaign in Ukraine, Pope Leo used his homily to affirm that God opposes violence and supports the oppressed.

Addressing the global congregants, Leo stated, "This is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them." The Pope's plea comes as religious justifications are frequently invoked by both sides in these contemporary conflicts.

Continuing Holy Week traditions established by his predecessor, Leo is set to preside over the Holy Thursday foot-washing ceremony at St. John Lateran basilica. In homage to the legacy of Pope Francis, who emphasized service to marginalized communities, Leo's participation marks a return to historical practices while keeping the focus on peace and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)