Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Champions Peace Amidst Conflict

Pope Leo XIV emphasized peace and rejected using God to justify war during Palm Sunday Mass, addressing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Iran. He prayed for Christians suffering in war-torn areas and will preside over Holy Week traditions, continuing the legacy of Pope Francis in promoting service and humility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:17 IST
Pope Leo XIV Champions Peace Amidst Conflict
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV delivered a powerful message rejecting war during a Palm Sunday Mass attended by tens of thousands at St. Peter's Square. Amidst the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran and Russia's campaign in Ukraine, Pope Leo used his homily to affirm that God opposes violence and supports the oppressed.

Addressing the global congregants, Leo stated, "This is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war. He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them." The Pope's plea comes as religious justifications are frequently invoked by both sides in these contemporary conflicts.

Continuing Holy Week traditions established by his predecessor, Leo is set to preside over the Holy Thursday foot-washing ceremony at St. John Lateran basilica. In homage to the legacy of Pope Francis, who emphasized service to marginalized communities, Leo's participation marks a return to historical practices while keeping the focus on peace and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fuel Panic: Urgency for Renewable Energy Self-Reliance

Fuel Panic: Urgency for Renewable Energy Self-Reliance

 India
2
Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

Reddy Slams KCR Over Dalit Insult Allegations

 India
3
Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

Vanathi Srinivasan Criticizes DMK, Predicts BJP's Election Success

 India
4
Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Consolidation or Collapse?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026