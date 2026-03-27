Left Menu

NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Groundwater Boring in Assam's Capital

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to Assam's government regarding illegal groundwater extraction in Guwahati. This comes after an application highlighting concerns over unauthorized boring in the Barshapara area. Allegations suggest that excessive extraction is leading to water scarcity, prompting the NGT to demand responses from the involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:31 IST
NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Groundwater Boring in Assam's Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has called upon the Assam government and state agencies over alleged illegal groundwater extraction in Guwahati. The Eastern Zone Bench, addressing an application submitted by Milan Kanti Das, has voiced significant environmental concerns over unauthorized boring in the Barshapara area.

Justices have summoned responses within four weeks from parties including the Assam government, represented by the Special Chief Secretary. The applicants claim groundwater levels have sharply declined and water scarcity threatens local residents. Allegations also point to unauthorized commercial distribution, diverging from its intended use.

Recognizing the environmental implications, the Tribunal has set a hearing for May 8. The authorities are now tasked with addressing these critical concerns before further complications arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Proposes Changes to Motor Vehicle Act for Easier Compliance

Government Proposes Changes to Motor Vehicle Act for Easier Compliance

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Turbulence Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
ED Arrests Al Falah Chairman in Rs 45 Crore Land Fraud

ED Arrests Al Falah Chairman in Rs 45 Crore Land Fraud

 India
4
Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal

Delhi Police Investigates Ticket-for-Money Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026