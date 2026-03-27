NGT Cracks Down on Illegal Groundwater Boring in Assam's Capital

The National Green Tribunal has called upon the Assam government and state agencies over alleged illegal groundwater extraction in Guwahati. The Eastern Zone Bench, addressing an application submitted by Milan Kanti Das, has voiced significant environmental concerns over unauthorized boring in the Barshapara area.

Justices have summoned responses within four weeks from parties including the Assam government, represented by the Special Chief Secretary. The applicants claim groundwater levels have sharply declined and water scarcity threatens local residents. Allegations also point to unauthorized commercial distribution, diverging from its intended use.

Recognizing the environmental implications, the Tribunal has set a hearing for May 8. The authorities are now tasked with addressing these critical concerns before further complications arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)