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Delhi's Battle with 'Mountains of Garbage': A Push for Bioremediation

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, reviewed the progress of bioremediation efforts at the Bhalswa landfill. He emphasized the need for more work and urged the exploration of global technologies in waste management. Officials were directed to handle legacy and fresh waste while involving local associations for waste segregation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:33 IST
Delhi's Battle with 'Mountains of Garbage': A Push for Bioremediation
Delhi Lieutenant Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, conducted a site visit to the Bhalswa landfill on Monday to evaluate the bioremediation efforts underway. He acknowledged the progress made in recent years but emphasized the need for continued efforts.

In a statement on X, Sandhu's official account highlighted the importance of addressing the city's notorious garbage dump sites, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to action in 2022. He stressed the need for adopting international standards and expert insights in waste management strategies.

The Lieutenant Governor also instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to manage both legacy and incoming waste, implementing preventative measures against potential fires. He advocated for the engagement of resident and market associations to ensure effective waste segregation at the source.

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