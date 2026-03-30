Noida International Airport: Catalyst for Unprecedented Growth

The inauguration of Noida International Airport at Jewar symbolizes a transformative step for the Yamuna Expressway corridor, heralding an era of growth, connectivity, and economic potential. Upon the completion of its first phase, it expects to accommodate 12 million annual passengers, aiming eventually for 70 million, making it a significant aviation hub in India.

The airport's strategic location enhances its connectivity to the Delhi-NCR region and key international destinations, contributing to large-scale employment and real estate growth. Its proximity to major projects such as Film City and Olympic City fuels further economic benefits, with ACE Group leading transformative urban developments along this promising corridor.

ACE Group's diverse projects, including retail centers and residential developments, cater to the evolving demand for integrated urban environments. With a commitment to quality and innovation, ACE Group is instrumental in shaping the corridor into a dynamic urban destination, reinforcing its long-term strategic vision in sync with regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)