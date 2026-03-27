Relief for Homebuyers: New Amendment to Real Estate Act
The Centre has proposed an amendment to replace the one-year imprisonment penalty for non-compliant allottees with a financial penalty of up to 10% of the property's cost. This is part of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, introduced to Parliament to enhance transparency in the real estate sector.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has proposed an amendment to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, introducing a financial penalty system for non-compliance by allottees, relieving them from the threat of imprisonment.
On Friday, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. The new provision seeks to swap the existing punishment of a jail term with a penalty that can extend to ten percent of the property's cost.
This amendment aims to safeguard homebuyers' interests while promoting accountability and transparency within the real estate sector, following RERA's initial regulations. Projects must register with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, which can enforce further action if project registration lapses or is revoked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- real estate
- homebuyers
- RERA
- amendment
- bill
- penalty
- imprisonment
- compliance
- Jan Vishwas
- transparency
ALSO READ
Tensions and Testimony: India's Energy Security and the Controversial Finance Bill
Government Proposes 30-Day Grace Period for Driving Licence Renewals in New Bill
Jan Vishwas Bill: A Step Towards Decriminalising India's Business Laws
Norway's Bold $12 Billion Defence Expansion Plan
Debate Intensifies Over Women's Reservation Bill