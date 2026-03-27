Jewar Airport's Launch to Skyrocket Greater Noida's Real Estate Boom

The real estate market in Greater Noida is poised for significant growth with the impending inauguration of the Noida International Airport, according to a report by Knight Frank. Titled 'The Jewar Turning Point', the report outlines how the airport's operational commencement is set to increase residential supply and developer confidence in the region.

Prime Minister will officially open the Noida International Airport on Saturday, marking it as an essential global gateway for the National Capital Region. The region has already seen an increase in residential launches and sales over the years, with projections indicating further expansion by 2025.

Experts from Knight Frank and industry leaders like Jaypee Infratech Ltd. and Lohia Worldspace highlight the airport's potential in sparking economic growth. They foresee a surge in demand for residential, commercial, and mixed-use estates, driven by rising economic activities and employment opportunities in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)