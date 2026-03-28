Inside Rishabh Pant's Leadership: The Winning Formula of Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh has commended Rishabh Pant's leadership within the Lucknow Super Giants, attributing the team's positive environment to the skipper's openness to feedback. With two international captains, Marsh and Aiden Markram, the team dynamics are strong, fostering a winning culture in the camp.

Marsh emphasized the importance of personal consistency and team impact, highlighting his strong partnership with Markram. Last season, both players demonstrated effectiveness on the field; Marsh scored 627 runs, while Markram added 445.

Underlining the critical role of team owner Sanjiv Goenka, Marsh discussed the supportive atmosphere within the franchise. He noted the beneficial conditions at the Ekana Stadium, anticipating similar advantages for the upcoming season.