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Tragedy Strikes Amid Unseasonal Storms in Jalna

Two young men lost their lives after being struck by lightning amid sudden unseasonal rains in Jalna, Maharashtra. The incident occurred as they sought shelter near a temple. A third person was injured. The meteorological department has issued alerts for further adverse weather conditions in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes Amid Unseasonal Storms in Jalna
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  • India

In a tragic incident, two young men were fatally struck by lightning during unseasonal thunderstorms in Jalna district, Maharashtra. The local police have confirmed the identities of the deceased as Govind Prahlad Lahane, 21, and Aditya Dagdu Bedre, 20. A third person sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

The trio was en route to the Vigneshwar Mahadev temple at Apegaon village when sudden rainfall accompanied by thunder forced them to seek refuge under a tree near Mahakala village. Unfortunately, lightning struck the tree, leading to the tragic deaths, according to Ambad police reports.

As several areas of Jalna, including Ambad and Bhokardan, continue to experience unusual weather, the meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert in anticipation of further adverse conditions. Farmers have been advised to safeguard their crops due to potential storm damage.

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