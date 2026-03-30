Tragedy Strikes Amid Unseasonal Storms in Jalna

In a tragic incident, two young men were fatally struck by lightning during unseasonal thunderstorms in Jalna district, Maharashtra. The local police have confirmed the identities of the deceased as Govind Prahlad Lahane, 21, and Aditya Dagdu Bedre, 20. A third person sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

The trio was en route to the Vigneshwar Mahadev temple at Apegaon village when sudden rainfall accompanied by thunder forced them to seek refuge under a tree near Mahakala village. Unfortunately, lightning struck the tree, leading to the tragic deaths, according to Ambad police reports.

As several areas of Jalna, including Ambad and Bhokardan, continue to experience unusual weather, the meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert in anticipation of further adverse conditions. Farmers have been advised to safeguard their crops due to potential storm damage.