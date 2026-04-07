Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Budaun-Agra Road

In a tragic incident late Monday night, a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle on the Budaun-Agra road, claiming two lives.

The accident, which occurred around 11:30 pm near the Bitroi railway crossing, resulted in the immediate death of Akash, 20, while his brother-in-law, Sumit, 21, succumbed to injuries later at a hospital.

Both victims were en route to their homes from Kachhla Ganga Ghat after attending a relative's last rites. Police have seized both vehicles involved in the accident and initiated legal formalities, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Hirdesh Kumar Katheria.