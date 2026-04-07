Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Budaun-Agra Road

Two men lost their lives when a speeding car collided with their motorcycle on the Budaun-Agra road. The victims, Akash and Sumit, were returning from a relative's last rites. While Akash died at the scene, Sumit succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Legal processes are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:12 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Budaun-Agra Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident late Monday night, a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle on the Budaun-Agra road, claiming two lives.

The accident, which occurred around 11:30 pm near the Bitroi railway crossing, resulted in the immediate death of Akash, 20, while his brother-in-law, Sumit, 21, succumbed to injuries later at a hospital.

Both victims were en route to their homes from Kachhla Ganga Ghat after attending a relative's last rites. Police have seized both vehicles involved in the accident and initiated legal formalities, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Hirdesh Kumar Katheria.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Green Shipping: SDHI Secures Major Order for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

Pioneering Green Shipping: SDHI Secures Major Order for Ammonia-Fueled Vesse...

 India
2
Lunar Exploration: Artemis II Astronauts Break Records and Capture Rare Views

Lunar Exploration: Artemis II Astronauts Break Records and Capture Rare View...

 Global
3
From Global Greens to Home Turf: Patrick Reed's Return to the PGA

From Global Greens to Home Turf: Patrick Reed's Return to the PGA

 United States
4
South Korea's Strategic Mission: Securing Oil and Diversifying Supply Chains

South Korea's Strategic Mission: Securing Oil and Diversifying Supply Chains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026