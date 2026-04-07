Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives on Budaun-Agra Road
Two men lost their lives when a speeding car collided with their motorcycle on the Budaun-Agra road. The victims, Akash and Sumit, were returning from a relative's last rites. While Akash died at the scene, Sumit succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Legal processes are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident late Monday night, a speeding car collided head-on with a motorcycle on the Budaun-Agra road, claiming two lives.
The accident, which occurred around 11:30 pm near the Bitroi railway crossing, resulted in the immediate death of Akash, 20, while his brother-in-law, Sumit, 21, succumbed to injuries later at a hospital.
Both victims were en route to their homes from Kachhla Ganga Ghat after attending a relative's last rites. Police have seized both vehicles involved in the accident and initiated legal formalities, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Hirdesh Kumar Katheria.
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- Budaun
- Agra
- car crash
- motorcycle
- death
- police
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- legal formalities
- collision
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