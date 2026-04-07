Thrilling Clash: Abhay Singh Battles World No. 7 in El Gouna Open

In a dramatic five-game encounter at the El Gouna Open squash tournament in Egypt, India's Abhay Singh faced off against world No. 7 Youssef Ibrahim from Egypt. The showdown took place in the men's second round of this prestigious PSA Platinum event.

Singh, ranked 25th globally, had the upper hand at the beginning, securing wins in the first and third games. However, Ibrahim, the tournament's sixth seed, mounted a strong comeback.

This hard-fought victory saw Ibrahim advance past Singh with scores of 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8 in a grueling 68-minute match of skill and endurance.