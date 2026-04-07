Bandi Sanjay Kumar Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Infiltration Controversy

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has leveled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of enabling illegal infiltration to bolster vote-bank politics.

During a meeting with Bengali families in Hyderabad, Sanjay Kumar encouraged them to support the BJP and reach out to their contacts in West Bengal to urge a political shift. He criticized the alleged obstruction of border security efforts and characterized Bangladeshi infiltration as a national threat.

Sanjay Kumar claimed that around 60,000 Bengalis now reside in Hyderabad, having left their home state due to deteriorating conditions. He also accused prior Congress and BRS governments of facilitating infiltration by issuing identity documents to unauthorized migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)