Building Resilient Coasts: Harnessing Nature to Fight Rising Seas and Storms

Coastlines around the world are under growing pressure. Rising sea levels, stronger storms, and rapid urban expansion are putting millions of people and billions of dollars’ worth of infrastructure at risk. A new global report led by the World Bank, developed with partners including GFDRR, PROBLUE, WWF, IUCN, USGS, and European coastal agencies, suggests a shift in thinking: instead of only building concrete barriers, we should also rebuild nature.

The report highlights a simple but powerful idea. Nature itself can act as protection. Coastal ecosystems such as mangroves, coral reefs, and wetlands have always shielded communities from waves and flooding. The problem is that many of these natural defenses have been damaged or removed, making coastlines more vulnerable.

Why Traditional Defenses Are Not Enough

For decades, governments have relied on “gray infrastructure” like seawalls, levees, and breakwaters. These structures can work well, especially in cities, but they are expensive to build and maintain. They can also damage the environment and sometimes make erosion worse nearby.

As climate risks increase, these traditional approaches are becoming harder to sustain. Building higher walls is not always the best or most affordable solution. The report argues that relying only on engineered defenses is no longer enough.

How Nature-Based Solutions Work

Nature-based solutions offer a different approach. These are actions that protect, restore, or manage ecosystems so they can reduce risks while also helping people and the environment.

For example, mangrove forests can slow down storm surges, coral reefs can break incoming waves, and dunes can act as natural barriers against flooding. Wetlands can absorb excess water, reducing flood impacts. At the same time, these ecosystems support fisheries, improve water quality, attract tourism, and store carbon.

One key advantage is that nature can adapt. Unlike concrete structures, ecosystems can grow and adjust over time, making them more resilient in the long run.

Blending Nature and Engineering

The report makes it clear that nature-based solutions are not a one-size-fits-all answer. In many places, especially crowded coastal cities, there is limited space for large natural systems. That is where hybrid solutions come in.

Hybrid approaches combine natural and engineered defenses. For instance, a mangrove belt in front of a levee can reduce the pressure on the structure. Similarly, restoring reefs offshore can lower wave energy before it reaches built infrastructure.

This combined strategy creates layered protection, making coastlines safer and more adaptable to future changes.

Real Examples from Around the World

The report includes practical examples that show how these ideas are already working. In the United Kingdom and Belgium, managed realignment projects have allowed tidal waters to return to certain areas, creating new wetlands that reduce flood risks. In Vietnam, simple bamboo structures are being used to trap sediment and help mangroves grow back, protecting shorelines at low cost. In the Netherlands, innovative projects are using dredged sediment to rebuild natural coastal buffers.

These cases show that nature-based solutions can be effective, but they require careful planning, local knowledge, and long-term commitment. Success depends on understanding how water, sediment, and ecosystems interact in each location.

A Shift Toward Smarter Coastal Resilience

The report ultimately calls for a change in how we think about coastal protection. Coastlines are not just strips of land but complex systems where rivers, land, and oceans are connected. Managing them requires coordination across sectors and communities.

Nature-based solutions offer more than just protection. They create jobs, support livelihoods, boost tourism, and help fight climate change. For many countries, especially those with limited resources, they provide a cost-effective and sustainable way forward.

As climate risks continue to rise, the message is clear: protecting coasts is not only about holding back the sea, but about working with nature to build stronger, more resilient communities.