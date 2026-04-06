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Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Jahangir Puri Exposes Ongoing Feuds

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Jahangir Puri after a dispute-related altercation. The attack, involving multiple assailants, is linked to longstanding family tensions. Police have initiated an investigation with suspects still at large. This incident follows another recent deadly stabbing in Delhi's Rani Bagh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:02 IST
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Jahangir Puri Exposes Ongoing Feuds
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A 17-year-old boy lost his life in a fatal stabbing incident in the Jahangir Puri area of Delhi, following a violent altercation rooted in a previous dispute.

Brought to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital with multiple stab wounds, he was declared dead by medical authorities. Police reports indicate the incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 6 pm at Ramlila Maidan.

The deceased's brother, Hakeem, who witnessed the gruesome event, accused Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and Rizbul of jointly attacking his brother with sharp weapons. Initial investigations suggest longstanding family enmity fueled this tragic attack.

Tensions reportedly escalated after personal relationship issues and a previous Eid dispute, prompting the suspects to launch their deadly assault. Authorities have lodged a case as all suspects remain at large, with dedicated teams working to track them down.

In parallel, the police pleaded with the community to disregard rumors and maintain peace as the investigation unfolds. Further developments are anticipated.

In a related incident, a minor was fatally stabbed, and another injured during a wedding procession altercation in Rani Bagh on March 28. The survivor is in hospital, with police having apprehended the primary suspect and an accomplice, recovering the weapon involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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