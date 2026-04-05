Leh Airport Enhances Connectivity for Ladakh Tourism Boom

Leh airport has ramped up its flight operations from eight to 18 daily flights in a bid to bolster air connectivity just in time for Ladakh's peak tourism season, announced Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. The expansion is set to provide travelers with greater flexibility, with two additional flights expected to commence shortly.

Officials noted that these operations encompass two charter flights to Delhi and Chandigarh, as well as regular services linking Leh with major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, and Chandigarh. The surge in flight numbers is anticipated to rejuvenate Ladakh's tourism sector, create local employment opportunities, and position the region as a prime tourist destination.

With significant events such as the Great Exposition of the Holy Relics of Buddha and the first-ever Sidhu Maha Kumbh on the horizon, the enhanced connections are vital for accommodating the expected influx of domestic and international tourists. Furthermore, the nearing completion of the New Terminal Building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport aims to modernize passenger experience and support increased tourist traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)