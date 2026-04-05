Himachal Pradesh Braces for Fierce Weather with Orange Alert

The Shimla Meteorological Office has raised an orange alert as parts of Himachal Pradesh brace for severe weather conditions, including hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in key districts from April 7 to April 8.

On the night of Saturday, higher reaches were blanketed in snow, with Gondla in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district receiving 28.2 cm of snow. Meanwhile, moderate rains lashed other regions, adding to the turbulent weather conditions.

The ongoing pre-monsoon season, extending from March to early April, shows a slight rainfall deficit of seven percent. However, meteorologists warn of a new western disturbance that may bring more rain until April 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)