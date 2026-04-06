Mystery Subterranean Eruption Causes Panic in Jalna

In a surprising event on Monday, residents of the Samanagaon Road area in Jalna city were alarmed when a black substance erupted from the ground. This peculiar incident prompted immediate investigations by officials.

Initial assessments suggest that a short circuit or technical malfunction in a nearby electric pole might be the cause. The flammable nature of the material spewing from the ground heightened concerns among the locals.

Eyewitnesses reported the unusual activity, drawing the attention of authorities who assured a thorough examination to ascertain the underlying factors of the mysterious eruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)