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Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks

The Bhakra Beas Management Board installed an Early Warning System along the Beas River in Punjab. This initiative aims to provide timely alerts to residents about excess water releases from the Pong dam, enhancing safety and reducing risk of accidents. Six units cover a 50-km critical stretch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:22 IST
Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks
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In a significant move to enhance public safety, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has set up an Early Warning System (EWS) along the Beas River in Punjab. This installation aims to promptly alert those living near the riverbank in cases of excess water release from the Pong dam.

BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi inaugurated the system online, noting that six EWS units are strategically placed over a 50-kilometer stretch from the 52 Gate Barrage to Mirthal. Key locations covered include Pekhan, Sansarpur Terrace, and several others, ensuring quick alert dissemination to the local population.

Previously, warnings relied on physical visits and public announcements, which caused delays. Chief Engineer Rakesh Gupta emphasized that these EWS units are positioned to cover vulnerable areas, drastically improving the response time and reducing the risk of water-related emergencies.

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