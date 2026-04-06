Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks

In a significant move to enhance public safety, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has set up an Early Warning System (EWS) along the Beas River in Punjab. This installation aims to promptly alert those living near the riverbank in cases of excess water release from the Pong dam.

BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi inaugurated the system online, noting that six EWS units are strategically placed over a 50-kilometer stretch from the 52 Gate Barrage to Mirthal. Key locations covered include Pekhan, Sansarpur Terrace, and several others, ensuring quick alert dissemination to the local population.

Previously, warnings relied on physical visits and public announcements, which caused delays. Chief Engineer Rakesh Gupta emphasized that these EWS units are positioned to cover vulnerable areas, drastically improving the response time and reducing the risk of water-related emergencies.