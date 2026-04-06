Blaze Erupts in Sector 89's Furniture Warehouses

A fierce fire broke out on Monday in four adjacent furniture warehouses located in Sector 89, according to official reports.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was ignited by a welding spark, although no casualties have been reported. Fire officials were called to the scene at around 12:15 PM after receiving an emergency alert. Fearing the rapidly spreading flames could reach a nearby petrol and CNG pump, authorities took prompt action to shut down the facility and deployed a fire brigade to prevent further disaster.

The warehouses were stocked with both old and new furniture, contributing significantly to the quick spread of the fire. Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the location to combat the blaze, limiting the potential for larger-scale damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)